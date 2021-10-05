CarWale
    Toyota hikes prices up to Rs 61,000 of Camry, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta

    Jay Shah

    432 Views
    - Camry Hybrid receives the highest price hike

    - Prices of the Vellfire remain unaltered

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of all the models in the lineup. The increased prices are effective from 1 October, 2021. The quantum of rise varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below. 

    The Camry is now expensive by Rs 61,000 and is available at a starting price of Rs 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom). All the variants of the Glanza hatchback receive a uniform escalation of Rs 15,000. The Glanza is offered in two trims – G and V, both available with manual and CVT gearbox. 

    The Urban Cruiser can be had in three variants – Mid Grade, High Grade, and Premium Grade. While the former two get dearer by Rs 10,000, the Premium Grade gets an upward price revision of Rs 5,000. It is to be noted that the ex-showroom prices of the automatic versions of the compact SUV remain unaffected. 

    Select variants of the Toyota Fortuner are now costlier by Rs 31,000 to Rs 39,000. The 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT and the Legender trim get a hike of Rs 31,000 whereas the remaining variants get expensive by Rs 39,000. 

    The carmaker announced the price hike on the Innova Crysta by two per cent in August 2021. Select petrol and diesel trims of the MPV have received an upward revision of Rs 36,000. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 21.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.41 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.14 Lakh

