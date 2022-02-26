CarWale
    2022 Range Rover Sport spy shots reveal new details

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    738 Views
    2022 Range Rover Sport spy shots reveal new details

    - The new Range Rover Sport receives cosmetic changes

    - The updated model is expected to be unveiled later this year

    The updated Range Rover Sport has been caught during a public road test. New spy images taken in Germany reveal the updated Range Rover Sport with lesser camouflage compared to previous sightings.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front View

    As seen in the spy images here, the 2022 Range Rover Sport features some noticeable changes such as the revised front bumper with new, vertically stacked air intakes on either side, a more rounded-off hood, front fender vents, and a set of tweaked LED headlamps. The side profile features chunky cladding and the retractable or flush-fitting door handles, as they’re called, while the posterior benefits from a set of reworked LED tail lights, and a number plate recess that has moved lower down to the bumper from its earlier position on the tail-gate.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Right Side View

    Details regarding the interior of the updated Range Rover Sport remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to feature a four-spoke steering wheel, a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a revised dashboard, and vertical AC vents.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Rear View

    Under the hood, the refreshed Range Rover Sport is expected to be powered by a range of engines, including a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine as well as a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor. A plug-in hybrid variant cannot be ruled out at the moment, while a fully-electric variant is expected to follow in the coming years as JLR plans to shift to EVs by 2025.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 91.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
