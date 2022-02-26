New Ferrari Purosangue SUV leaked ahead of official debut

- The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected to be unveiled later this year

- Production of the model is slated to begin in mid-2022

The Ferrari Purosangue has been spotted during road tests on multiple occasions ahead of its unveiling which is likely to take place later this year. Now, a set of spy shots shared on the web reveal the model in all its glory ahead of its official debut.

The 2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV seen in the images is likely to be a pre-production unit, as the model is slated to go into production in mid-2022. As per the images that seem to have been taken at the brand’s production facility in Maranello, the model gets a split headlamp design, a blacked-out air dam, glossy-black wheel arches, and a grille that sits on the lower side of the bumper. On either side, the SUV benefits from a set of silver alloy wheels with black brake calipers, a Ferrari logo on the fenders, and a lacked-out B-pillar. Towards the rear, the model features a dual-tone bumper, quad-tip exhausts, split LED tail lights, a black diffuser, and an integrated spoiler. Also on offer are bumper-mounted reflectors and a number plate recess.

Details regarding the interiors of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV remain unknown at the moment, although we expect a range of customisations, as with every Ferrari model. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Once launched, the Ferrari Purosangue SUV will rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, and the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

