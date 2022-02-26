CarWale
    New Toyota Glanza spied sans camouflage; launch likely soon

    Jay Shah

    - Will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology

    - Likely to be launched next month

    With the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched, its alliance partner, Toyota has commenced working on the facelifted version of the Glanza hatchback. Spotted testing on public roads, the 2022 Toyota Glanza is expected to be introduced next month. 

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the new Glanza is most likely to carry forward the overall exterior styling and design of the new Baleno, it will have a handful of separating elements. Based on the earlier spy pictures, the Glanza will sport a new front bumper with wider air inlets, a revised front grille, and tweaked LED DRLs. The new Glanza as seen in the below pictures will also get a different design for the alloy wheels. The split LED tail lamps could also house graphics identical to the new DRL design. 

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Rear View

    The details as to the interior are not known at the moment. However, the Glanza will be as feature-laden as the new Baleno with new features such as a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround-view camera, rear aircon vents, new HVAC controls, auto-dimming IRVM, and a sliding driver armrest. Having said that, the new Glanza could be offered with different upholstery options. 

    The Toyota Glanza will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be equipped with an idle start/stop function as standard. The engine will be tuned to generate 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. Like the current model, the new Glanza could stick with two trim options – G and V. 

    Toyota Glanza Facelift
