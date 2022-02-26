CarWale
    2022 Lexus NX 350h to be launched in India on 9 March

    Gajanan Kashikar

    916 Views
    2022 Lexus NX 350h to be launched in India on 9 March

    Japanese luxury automaker Lexus is all set to launch the all-new NX 350h in India on 9 March 2022. It’s expected to be offered in a choice of three variants: Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport. That said, bookings for the brand-new NX are already open in the country.

    Lexus Right Side View

    The new-gen NX is longer, wider, taller, and with more wheelbase. More precisely, it measures 4,660mm in length, 1,865mm in weight, and 1,660mm in height with a 2,690mm of wheelbase. The SUV bears a more angular and modern design language that is similar in spirit to its up-to-the-minute siblings. What’s more, it gets new LED headlamps with signature L-shaped daytime running lights, new L-shaped rear lights with an LED light bar, and new alloy wheels. That said, Lexus debuted the second-gen NX last year.

    Lexus Left Rear Three Quarter

    The cabin of this SUV draws inspiration from the Tazuna concept - and the word is derived from the ‘reins’. Lexus introduced this interior concept in its LF-30 concept EV for the first time. More to the point, the cabin features a new steering wheel, a fully-digital driver display, a large infotainment touchscreen - slightly tilted towards the driver, new switches, head-up display, and dual-tone colour theme. Apart from the interior, Lexus also offers a host of features in the NX.

    Lexus Dashboard

    Given that Lexus will bring the NX with its 350h powertrain to India and the ‘h’ in the 350h stands for the hybrid. That said, the SUV is likely to come powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol hybrid engine paired with an eCVT automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the manufacturer offers a range of versions of the NX in international markets, including a PHEV version.

