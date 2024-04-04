CarWale
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched in India at Rs. 71.17 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched in India at Rs. 71.17 lakh

    - New exterior hue with blacked-out elements

    - Gets adaptive variable suspension

    Lexus India has launched the NX 350h Overtrail edition with a price tag of Rs. 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the Exquisite and Luxury trims and costs Rs. 3.82 lakh more than the former and boasts of cosmetic enhancements and added features.

    Lexus NX Front Door Handle

    The Overtrail is painted in Moon Desert exterior hue and gets contrasting colour elements. The signature spindle grille along with door handles, ORVMs, and roof rails are done in gloss black shade. It rides on smaller 18-inch wheels as opposed to F-Sport and Luxury variants that are fitted with 20-inch wheels.

    Lexus NX Front Right Door Pad

    Inside, the cabin of the NX 350h Overtrail carries a fully black interior theme with ‘Geo Layer’ inserts on the door trims which are essentially brown colour accents. Besides this, it continues to be equipped with a 17-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a coloured heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

    Under the bonnet, the NX350h continues to be plonked with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. The all-wheel drive is handled by an e-CVT gearbox that helps the SUV put out 243bhp.

    With the new variant, the Lexus NX 350h continues its rivalry with the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3.

    Lexus NX Image
    Lexus NX
    Rs. 67.35 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
