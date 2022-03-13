CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, Volkswagen Virtus, and ICOTY awards

    Jay Shah

    The past week witnessed as many as four new car launches in the country. These were spread across different categories such as an electric vehicle, sedan segment, and the luxury space of the automotive industry. We also tell you about the new cars expected to be launched in the coming week. Read on for all the details. 

    Volkswagen Virtus unveiled

    Post much wait and numerous teasers, Volkswagen introduced the Virtus mid-size sedan in India. The Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with two petrol powertrains, two variants – Dynamic and Performance Line. The Virtus is expected to be launched in the coming months and will replace the Vento in the carmaker’s India line-up. 

    2022 MG ZS EV launched

    Earlier this week, MG launched the refreshed MG ZS EV in India with prices starting at Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 ZS EV gets a new front fascia, added features, and a powerful 50.3kWh battery pack. To know more about the new ZS EV, click here.

    BMW X4 facelift and Lexus NX facelift 

    The luxury segment in India witnessed the launch of two new models – the BMX X4 facelift and Lexus NX facelift. Both the luxury SUVs received subtle changes to their exterior styling and refreshed cabin upholstery with new features. The 2022 BMW X4 is available with a starting price of Rs 70.50 lakh while the Lexus NX is offered at a starting price of Rs 64.90 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

    Maruti Suzuki has expanded its range of S-CNG models with the launch of the Dzire CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is offered in two variants – VXI and ZXI and claims a mileage of 31.12kmkg with prices starting at Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    2022 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY)

    India’s most prestigious and eminent awards were held earlier this week. The awards were broadly divided into three categories – Premium Car, Green Car, and the Indian Car of the year awards. These were won by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi e-tron, and the Mahindra XUV700 in the mentioned respective categories. 

    Toyota Glanza facelift

    With the launch of the Toyota Glanza facelift due on 15 March, Toyota has released several teasers of the upcoming hatchback. The 2022 Glanza will get features such as a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, telematics, a black and beige theme for the dashboard, LED projector headlamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. To know more about the upcoming Glanza, click here.

