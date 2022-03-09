CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Toyota Glanza official bookings open; India launch on 15 March

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    142 Views
    New Toyota Glanza official bookings open; India launch on 15 March

    - To be launched in India on 15 March 

    - Will be offered in both manual and AMT gearboxes

    Ahead of the official launch of the 2022 Toyota Glanza that is scheduled to take place on 15 March, the carmaker has opened the bookings for the refreshed premium hatchback for Rs 11,000. The reservations can be made online or across Toyota dealerships across the country. 

    In terms of styling, Toyota has reworked the front fascia of the Glanza with a new wider grille with chrome slat, wraparound LED projector headlamps, revised front bumpers with U-shaped black inserts, new alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps. 

    The feature highlights of the new Glanza will include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, rear aircon vents, Toyota voice assistant, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Toyota Kirloskar Motor will offer a warranty of three years/1,00,000 lakh kilometre that will be further extendable to five years / 2,20,000 kilometres. The new Glanza was recently spotted at a dealer stockyard and you can read more about it here.

    The new Toyota Glanza will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit that will replace the current CVT automated gearbox. Upon its launch, the new Glanza will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Image
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    This could have been the next Ford Endeavour in India – 2023 Everest revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1573 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 64.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1573 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Glanza official bookings open; India launch on 15 March