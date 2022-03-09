New Toyota Glanza official bookings open; India launch on 15 March

- To be launched in India on 15 March

- Will be offered in both manual and AMT gearboxes

Ahead of the official launch of the 2022 Toyota Glanza that is scheduled to take place on 15 March, the carmaker has opened the bookings for the refreshed premium hatchback for Rs 11,000. The reservations can be made online or across Toyota dealerships across the country.

In terms of styling, Toyota has reworked the front fascia of the Glanza with a new wider grille with chrome slat, wraparound LED projector headlamps, revised front bumpers with U-shaped black inserts, new alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps.

The feature highlights of the new Glanza will include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, rear aircon vents, Toyota voice assistant, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Toyota Kirloskar Motor will offer a warranty of three years/1,00,000 lakh kilometre that will be further extendable to five years / 2,20,000 kilometres. The new Glanza was recently spotted at a dealer stockyard and you can read more about it here.

The new Toyota Glanza will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit that will replace the current CVT automated gearbox. Upon its launch, the new Glanza will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20.