    Tata Altroz Automatic arrives at dealer stockyards ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    - Bookings underway for Rs 21,000

    - To be offered in three variants

    As Tata Motors prepares to debut the DCT automated transmission on the Altroz hatchback in the coming week, the Altroz Automatic painted in the new Opera Blue has already started to arrive at dealer stockyards. The bookings have already commenced for Rs 21,000 and the automatic version will be offered in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims. 

    The latest teasers by the carmaker also hint at an updated touchscreen infotainment system for the higher-spec variants. The display screen appears to be slightly larger in measurement while the overall unit retains its shape and position on the dashboard. Besides this, the Altroz Automatic will also be offered in the Dark edition version. To know more about the Altroz Automatic, click here.

    The automated iteration of the Altroz will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will be mated to a DCT unit. The turbo-petrol and diesel mill will be offered solely with the manual gearbox. On its launch next week, the Altroz Automatic will go up against the likes of the Hyundai i20 CVT and DCT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT, Honda Jazz CVT, and Volkswagen Polo Automatic. 

