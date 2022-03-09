CarWale
    Hyundai i20 N Line colour options revised

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Hyundai has discontinued the Fiery red mono-tone paintjob for the i20 N Line

    - The dual-tone colours have been expanded to three options

    Hyundai India has discreetly rejigged the colour options for the i20 N Line. The company has made some additions as well as removed a colour option from the line-up of the sportier version of the brand’s premium hatchback.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Front View

    Hyundai has discontinued the Fiery Red colour in the mono-tone paintjob, while the dual-tone paintjob is now available with the Polar White option for the i20 N Line. Thus, the i20 N Line is now available in four mono-tone colours including Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Starry Night, and Polar White, while dual-tone options include Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, and Polar White, all with a contrast black roof and ORVMs.

    There are no other changes to the mechanicals or the features of the Hyundai i20 N Line. The model is offered in two variants including N6 and N8. The company also offers a list of accessories for the sportier iteration of the i20, details of which are available here.

    The Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the i20 N Line, and to read our review, click here.

