Hyundai i20 N Line accessories revealed

- Two accessory packs to choose from

- Black and Carbon finish embellishments on offer

Earlier this month, Hyundai launched and announced the prices of the i20 N Line in India. The sporty version of the premium hatchback is available at a starting price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). While you can read our first-drive review here, we list out the official accessories revealed by the carmaker to make this N Line a more appealing purchase.

Hyundai has bundled and offered the accessories in two packs – Athletic Package and Flamboyant Package. These have been priced at Rs 24,523 and Rs 13,923, respectively. For the exterior, the list includes chrome / carbon finish embellishments for the head lamps, tail lights, and door side moulding. Besides this, there’s bumper corner protector, mud guard, door visors, and tyre valve cap.

For the interior, the preset packages include seat belt cover, floor mats, sunshades for all windows, cupholder costers, door scuff plate, and door striker cover. The mentioned accessories can be bought from all Hyundai signature outlets.

Speaking on the launch of the i20 N line accessories, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked, “The vast range of accessories for the new i20 N line are designed to match the need of the Indian market. We are constantly focused in adopting the preferences of a new generation of enthusiasts, to match their taste with our range of accessories. These accessories will be available at your nearest Hyundai signature dealerships. Further our team of experts are rigorously working to bring more advancements in the offerings for Hyundai car owners.”