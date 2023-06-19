CarWale
    Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line waiting period revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line waiting period revealed

    - i20 prices in India start at Rs. 7.19 lakh

    - Facelift version in the works, spotted in India

    Hyundai i20 starting price in India and variants

    The Hyundai i20 is priced in India from Rs 7.19 lakh, while the i20 N Line prices start at Rs. 10.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The latter is available in two variants called N6 and N8, while the standard i20 is offered in four variants: Magna, Sport, Asta, and Asta (O).

    i20 and i20 N line waiting period in Indore

    The i20 currently has a waiting period of up to six weeks in Indore. Similarly, the sportier iteration, called i20 N Line, commands a waiting period of 10-12 weeks in the city. This waiting period is applicable after the car has been officially booked at the dealership or via the official website.

    i20 facelift in the works

    Hyundai is working on the facelift for the current-gen i20, test mules of which have already been spotted on Indian roads in the regular and N Line guise. Apart from a set of cosmetic updates on the exterior, the model is also likely to come equipped with an ADAS suite.

