Tata Altroz AT — What to expect

Introduction

Tata Motors will soon launch the automatic version of the Altroz as its bookings have begun and deliveries will also start soon. It will be the first time for the premium hatchback to get an automatic version and here's all that we can expect from the model.

Exterior

Appearance-wise, we don't expect any changes to the design and styling apart from a few tweaks. For example, this Altroz DCA variant will be introduced in a brand-new colour called the New Opera Blue. Still, we expect the other cars from the palette to continue including Downtown Red, Harbour Blue, Avenue White, and Arcade Grey colour options. Another thing we hope is for this transmission to be offered in the carmaker's popular Dark Edition.

Interior

There will be no alteration to the layout and equipment apart from the automatic gear lever instead of a manual one. The top-spec Altroz anyway comes with many premium features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, cruise control, leatherette seats, rear AC vents, iRA connected car technology, auto headlamps, etc. We expect this feature list to be carried over to this automatic variant, which will be able to make it better equipped to stand strong against its rivals.

Engine and Gearbox

Now to the biggest change — the automatic gearbox. This will be a dual-clutch automatic transmission equipped with a wet clutch. It will come mated to the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and will be offered in the top three variants — XT, XZ, and XZ+. This will also be the first Tata model to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Timeline

As mentioned earlier, bookings for this model have already commenced for Rs 21,000, while its deliveries will begin later this month. The carmaker hasn't announced the pricing yet and variant-wise specifications will be revealed at its impending launch. Stay tuned.