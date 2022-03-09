CarWale
    This could have been the next Ford Endeavour in India – 2023 Everest revealed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    323 Views
    -         Based on the 2022 Ranger

    -        Bigger, more modern and more capable than before

    Ford might have taken an exit from India, but that won’t stop us from drooling at their latest offering abroad. Revealed in international markets like Indonesia, Australia and USA, the 2023 Ford Everest is what our India-bound Endeavour would have been, had the American carmaker not shut down its operations in the country. 

    Ford Endeavour Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the 2022 Ford Ranger, the third-generation Everest gets a wider track than before with many changes under the skin. It also looks much more like the Ranger with the new upright C-shaped LEDs on the headlamp design and a more imposing chrome-clad grille. At the back, there’s inspiration seen from modern Ford offerings with a sleek LED bar running across the tailgate. The silhouette is more modern, has lesser drama yet appears more daunting than before. 

    Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

    More importantly, the revamped cabin now uses a Sync4 infotainment system with a 12-inch display and an all-digital instrument cluster. This massive touchscreen is vertically stacked and dominates the entire dashboard. Even the digital instrument cluster could be as big as 12-inches in the higher-spec model. Apart from that, the rest of Everest’s practicality traits are carried over. 

    Ford Endeavour Dashboard

    Newer updates in terms of features include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, matrix headlamps, and lane-keep assist. There’s also a self-parking feature along with evasive braking and post-collision brake assist. In terms of off-roading credentials, the new Everest can go water wading up to 800mm (2.6 feet) and hold a weight of 350kg on the roof. There’s also a secondary battery provided in the engine bay for powering additional accessories. 

    Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the bonnet, there’s a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel in the top-spec guise. Apart from that, there’s the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel that was also offered in the Endeavour here. Secondly, a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine is also part of the line-up. Depending on the engine, the gearbox option is either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic with 4WD or an RWD configuration. 

    Ford Endeavour Right Side View

    Scheduled to go on sale later this year in the international markets, the Ford Everest might never reach Indian shores in the form of the third-gen Endeavour.

