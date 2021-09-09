CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford India terminates manufacturing operations

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,612 Views
    Ford India terminates manufacturing operations

    - Ford to terminate manufacturing both plants in India

    - Will continue to offer CBU models

    Ford India has announced that the carmaker will restructure its operation plans in India. With immediate effect, Ford India will suspend its manufacturing activities in the country. The American carmaker will wind down its Sanand assembly plant by Q4 2021 while the Chennai facility will stop operations by Q2 2022.

    However, Ford will in turn bring in CBU models to India like the Mustang Coupe, Ranger pickup, and even electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E. Not stranding its India patrons, Ford will provide customer support including service, aftermarket parts, and warranty coverage for the vehicles retailed. However, the sale of models in the current portfolio like the Freestyle, Figo, Aspire, and the Endeavour will come to an end once the existing dealer inventories are cleared. 

    Concurrently, due to the termination of production affairs, India will no longer be a manufacturing hub for exports. Approximately, 4,000 employees are expected to be affected by this reform.

    Earlier this year, the Mahindra-Ford joint venture that was announced October 2019 was called off by both the carmakers. This further recoiled Ford’s plans for the future models that were premeditated around the planned partnership. 

    Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director of Ford India, said, “Ford has a long and proud history in India. We are committed to taking care of our customers and working closely with employees, unions, dealers and suppliers to care for those affected by the restructuring. The decision was reinforced by years of accumulated losses, persistent industry overcapacity and lack of expected growth in India’s car market.”

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQC bookings reopen in India; gets new features
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Connect now available for Arena models

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Ford EcoSport Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5528 Views
    33 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5528 Views
    33 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford India terminates manufacturing operations