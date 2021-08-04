Ford India hikes prices of Aspire, Freestyle, and Endeavour

- Ford Aspire and Freestyle prices up by Rs 1,000

- Ex-showroom prices of the EcoSport remain unchanged

Ford India has once again revised the prices of its model range. This time around, the prices of the Aspire, Freestyle, and the Endeavour have been hiked marginally. This is the third time the carmaker has increased the model prices this year. The first one was imposed in 2021 whereas the second revision was made recently in April.

All the variants of the Ford Aspire and the Freestyle have gotten expensive by Rs 1,000. The prices of the Figo hatchback have remained unchanged. Recently, the Figo received a six-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The prices of the manual variant start at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) while the automatic trim is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Figo Automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

The full-sized Endeavour has received a nominal price rise of Rs 1,600 for all the variants. Last month, Ford India discreetly discontinued the affordable base Titanium 4x2 variant of the Endeavour. The SUV can now be had in three trims – Titanium Plus 4x2 AT, Titanium Plus 4x4 AT, Sport 4x4 AT.

Besides this, Ford is also working on the EcoSport facelift that has been spotted testing on several occasions. While you can read more about it here, the facelift of the compact SUV is likely to receive a revised front fascia, new design for the alloy wheels, and a new exterior shade.