CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford India hikes prices of Aspire, Freestyle, and Endeavour

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,393 Views
    Ford India hikes prices of Aspire, Freestyle, and Endeavour

    - Ford Aspire and Freestyle prices up by Rs 1,000

    - Ex-showroom prices of the EcoSport remain unchanged

    Ford India has once again revised the prices of its model range. This time around, the prices of the Aspire, Freestyle, and the Endeavour have been hiked marginally. This is the third time the carmaker has increased the model prices this year. The first one was imposed in 2021 whereas the second revision was made recently in April. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    All the variants of the Ford Aspire and the Freestyle have gotten expensive by Rs 1,000. The prices of the Figo hatchback have remained unchanged. Recently, the Figo received a six-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The prices of the manual variant start at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) while the automatic trim is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Figo Automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The full-sized Endeavour has received a nominal price rise of Rs 1,600 for all the variants. Last month, Ford India discreetly discontinued the affordable base Titanium 4x2 variant of the Endeavour. The SUV can now be had in three trims – Titanium Plus 4x2 AT, Titanium Plus 4x4 AT, Sport 4x4 AT. 

    Besides this, Ford is also working on the EcoSport facelift that has been spotted testing on several occasions. While you can read more about it here, the facelift of the compact SUV is likely to receive a revised front fascia, new design for the alloy wheels, and a new exterior shade.

    Ford Endeavour Image
    Ford Endeavour
    ₹ 33.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Honda Amaze India launch on 18 August; bookings open
     Next 
    MG One revealed: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford Endeavour Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.23 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 42.82 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 37.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 37.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 38.72 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford India hikes prices of Aspire, Freestyle, and Endeavour