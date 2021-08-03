MG One revealed: Now in pictures

MG has globally revealed the One mid-size SUV. The vehicle is based on the Sigma architecture, the brand’s new architecture and design language. The company claims that the brand’s new architecture improves interior space by up to 70 per cent by compressing the mechanical space to the minimum.

The vehicle will be available in two versions – Fashionable and Sporty trims, and in two colour options Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green. Both versions feature a three-dimensional grille. Wherein, the Fashionable version features an aggressive radial pattern on the grille, the Sporty version features a sophisticated and subtle grille design.

The Sigma architecture will support a wide range of future body styles such as hatchbacks, notchbacks, SUVs, sports car, off-roaders, and more. Moreover, it will also support a variety of powertrains including hybrid, electric, and internal combustion engines.

The sloping bonnet is complemented by sporty LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

The side profile is accentuated by sharp lines and a coupe-like roofline to highlight the sporty character.

Depending on the version, the vehicle gets a five-spoke alloy or petal-design alloy wheel pattern.

As for the rear, the vehicle features circular LED elements in the tail lamps.

MG One is unlikely to be introduced anytime soon in India. However, models based on the Sigma architecture are likely to be introduced in India at a later date.