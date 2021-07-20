Ford Aspire gets new alloy wheels; Figo to get the same design

- Gets a dual-tine design for the 15-inch alloys

- Figo hatchback is expected to get the same set of alloys

Ford India has discreetly made changes in its model range. Last week, the EcoSport Titanium trim was spotted with new alloys (you can read about it here) and now the Aspire compact sedan receives a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels.

As seen in the pictures, the Aspire Titanium and Titanium+ trims get a new dual-tone swirl-type design for the 195/55 R15 alloys. Until now, the Aspire was fitted with multi-spoke patterned alloys in silver finish. This new design is also expected to find its way for the Figo and the Freestyle. The Aspire is offered with both petrol and diesel engines across two trims – Titanium and Titanium+. Apart from this, no new changes are expected for the compact sedan.

Meanwhile, the Ford Figo hatchback is all set to receive a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol version. It will be launched this week on 22 July and you can read more about it here.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine on the Aspire makes 95bhp and 119Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel motor is tuned to produce 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is shared by both the guises whereas there is no automatic transmission on offer. The Ford Aspire continues to rival the likes of the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.