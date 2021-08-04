2021 Honda Amaze India launch on 18 August; bookings open

- Bookings open across dealerships for Rs 21,000

- Will get cosmetic updates and refreshed interiors

Honda Cars India has announced the arrival of the Honda Amaze facelift in the country on 18 August, 2021. The carmaker has also commenced the pre-bookings for the compact sedan from today across all dealerships. The booking amount is fixed at Rs 21,000. Customers can also make reservations for the new Amaze on the brand’s website for Rs 5,000.

The compact sedan underwent a generation step-up in 2018 and this one is a mid-life update. The changes are likely to include cosmetic upgrades such as new LED projector headlamps, redesigned tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and refreshed interiors with new features and connectivity options.

Mechanically, the Amaze will continue with the same set of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the powerful 1.5-litre diesel is tuned to put out 99bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual and a CVT unit are standard for both the guise. The Honda Amaze rivals the likes of the Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura, and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Talking about the launch of the New Amaze, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of new Amaze later this month. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market.”