    Ford EcoSport facelift spotted with new exterior colour

    Jay Shah

    Ford EcoSport facelift spotted with new exterior colour

    - Likely to be launched in the coming months 

    - Could be offered with a new ‘Luxe Yellow’ exterior colour

    Last month, a handful of spy pictures leaked on the web confirmed the Ford EcoSport facelift in the works. The semi-camouflaged test mules featured subtle exterior changes on the front fascia along with a new design for the alloy wheels and you can read more about it here. Now, new spy shots reveal the SUV painted in a new yellow exterior shade. 

    Ford EcoSport Right Front Three Quarter

    Presently, the EcoSport in India is offered in seven exterior colours – Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, Diamond White, Absolute Black, and Lightning Blue. The compact SUV is also available in yellow hue for the international markets and is labelled there as ‘Luxe Yellow’. Most likely, the carmaker is expected to continue with a similar name. However, it is unclear whether Ford will discontinue any paint scheme from the existing palette. 

    Front View

    Apart from this, based on the leaked images, the facelift is likely to have repositioned daytime running lights around the reworked fog lamp housing. The front grille is also expected to grow in size whereas the alloy wheels are seen with a new five-spoke design finished in black. The rear profile will mostly remain unchanged. 

    Mechanically, the EcoSport is expected to continue with the existing powertrain. This includes a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121bhp and 149Nm torque mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel motor puts out 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque and can be had only with a five-speed manual gearbox. The variants on offer are – Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, SE, and S. 

    Image Source

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV registers its highest sales in India in June 2021
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq accumulates over 3,000 bookings

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

