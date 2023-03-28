2024 Ford Explorer unveiled; MEB-based EV for Europe

- Mid-sized segment with five seats

- RWD and AWD configurations

Ford has finally taken the wraps off the all-new Explorer EV. Born out of a collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen, the Explorer EV is a five-seater mid-sized SUV based on the MEB platform. Not to be confused with the US-spec Explorer, this new Explorer is Blue Oval's first mass-market all-electric passenger car built in Europe and is manufactured at Ford’s Cologne EV Centre in Germany.

In terms of dimension, the Explorer EV is slightly smaller than the ID4 it shares its underpinnings with. The styling carries over the American muscle with a flat roof, squared-off profile, and a rugged stance. On the inside, it houses a massive portrait-style 15-inch touchscreen with Ford Sync Move, which allows it to be raised and lowered by 30 degrees. There’s also a floating 5.0-inch all-digital driver’s display.

Ford hasn’t revealed the technical details about the battery, motor, or range. But the American carmaker asserts a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 25 minutes. The Explorer EV also gets advanced driver assist hardware with a gamut of sensors, cameras, and parking assist.

Positioned below the Mach E, the Explorer EV will be available in two versions when order books open in late-2023. The prices for the European market are expected to start under 45,000 Euros.