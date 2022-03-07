New MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

- The 2022 MG ZS EV is available in two variants

- The updated model is powered by a bigger 50.3kWh battery pack

MG Motor India has launched the facelifted ZS EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The refreshed model is offered in two variants including Excite and Exclusive, which will be available from 7 March and July 2022, respectively.

Propelling the MG ZS EV facelift is a 50.3kWh battery pack that produces a power output of 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. The model is now claimed to return a range of 461kms in a single charge. Slow charging can be done from 0-100 per cent in nine hours via a 7.4kW charger, while fast charging from 0-80 per cent will take just 60 minutes via a 50kW charger.

In terms of design, the 2022 MG ZS EV will get a revised grille with an integrated charging port, new LED headlamps and tail lights borrowed from its ICE sibling, the Astor; tweaked front and rear bumpers, as well as a set of new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The model is offered in colours including Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver, and Sable Black.

Inside, the new MG ZS EV facelift comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, drive modes, electric parking brake, air purifier, rear AC vents, a six-way electrically-adjustable driver seat, and wireless charging. Also on offer will be 75 connected car features, details of which are available here. In terms of safety features, the model gets six airbags, lane change assist, blind-spot assist, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-descent control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2022 MG ZS EV (ex-showroom):

MG ZS EV facelift Excite: Rs 22 lakh

MG ZS EV facelift Exclusive: Rs 25.88 lakh