    2022 MG ZS EV to offer over 75 connected car features

    Nikhil Puthran

    741 Views
    - Offers services and subscriptions from partners like – Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia, and Shortpedia

    - Will offer an advanced VR system with over 100 commands

    Ahead of its official launch of the MG ZS EV on 7 March, the company has revealed the key i-SMART features in the upcoming model. The advanced system in the 2022 ZS EV will offer over 75 connected car features. Building on Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) vision, the updated ZS EV will feature on-demand in-car services and subscriptions. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer services and subscriptions from partners like – Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia, and Shortpedia. 

    The vehicle will get advanced 4D maps that provides customers with online navigation and live traffic updates. The vehicle users can pre-book the parking slots ahead of reaching the destination using the Park+ function. The music and podcast streaming services are streamed via JioSaavn, while the users can read or listen to the latest news in Hindi or English via Shortpedia.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming MG ZS EV facelift will get a digital Bluetooth key that allows the customers to drive without requiring a physical key in select cases. For added convenience, the vehicle also offers i-SMART app to lock/unlock doors and remote control of the air conditioning system. The i-SMART app is available for both Android and Apple watches. This app can also be used as an in-car remote for audio, AC controls, live location sharing, and tracking the remaining charging time for the vehicle. Moreover, using the Eco-tree challenge the owners can track the CO2 emissions and compare them with other ZS EV models. 

    The vehicle will offer an advanced VR system that offers over 100 commands (including over 35 Hinglish commands) to control the sunroof, AC, music, navigation, and more. Furthermore, the owners can personalise their in-car experience with customisable lock screen wallpaper and a new head unit theme. 

    The MG Pulse hub will offer 24x7 support to customers via i-Call function. Customers can connect with the pulse hub for general assistance, roadside assistance and even get POI (Point of Interest)/destination pushed to the car screen. The 2022 ZS EV also comes with E-call functionality to support customers in case of emergency.

    MG ZS EV Facelift
    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Kia India records sale of 18,121 units in February 2022

