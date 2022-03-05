CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Toyota Glanza reaches dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    8,053 Views
    2022 Toyota Glanza reaches dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

    - To be launched in India on 15 March 

    - Will get cosmetic updates and new features 

    Ahead of the official launch of the Toyota Glanza facelift that is scheduled to happen on 15 March, the hatchback has started to arrive at the dealer stockyard. Unlike the previous model, the new Glanza even though based on the newly launched Baleno, gets a distinct front fascia and a handful of distinct styling elements. 

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View

    Starting with the front, the new Glanza gets a single slat chrome stripe that runs across the width of the grille. The headlamps are sleeker and also get new L-shaped DRLs. Further down, the front bumper has been redesigned and the U-shaped black insert on the chin along with the chrome surrounds for the fog lamp housing give the new Glanza an edgier look. 

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Moving to the side, the previous spottings of the new Glanza reveal a new design for the alloy wheels and tweaked graphics for the new split tail lamps. The cabin of the Glanza is likely to follow a dual-tone theme for the dashboard as well as the upholstery. The Glanza will share its feature list with the new Baleno and will be loaded with a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, six airbags, rear aircon vents, and a sliding driver armrest. 

    The 2022 Toyota Glanza will most likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Glanza when launched in the coming weeks will go up against the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Image Source

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Image
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 MG ZS EV to offer over 75 connected car features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1567 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1567 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Toyota Glanza reaches dealer stockyard ahead of official launch