2022 Toyota Glanza reaches dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

- To be launched in India on 15 March

- Will get cosmetic updates and new features

Ahead of the official launch of the Toyota Glanza facelift that is scheduled to happen on 15 March, the hatchback has started to arrive at the dealer stockyard. Unlike the previous model, the new Glanza even though based on the newly launched Baleno, gets a distinct front fascia and a handful of distinct styling elements.

Starting with the front, the new Glanza gets a single slat chrome stripe that runs across the width of the grille. The headlamps are sleeker and also get new L-shaped DRLs. Further down, the front bumper has been redesigned and the U-shaped black insert on the chin along with the chrome surrounds for the fog lamp housing give the new Glanza an edgier look.

Moving to the side, the previous spottings of the new Glanza reveal a new design for the alloy wheels and tweaked graphics for the new split tail lamps. The cabin of the Glanza is likely to follow a dual-tone theme for the dashboard as well as the upholstery. The Glanza will share its feature list with the new Baleno and will be loaded with a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, six airbags, rear aircon vents, and a sliding driver armrest.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza will most likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Glanza when launched in the coming weeks will go up against the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Image Source