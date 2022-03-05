MG ZS EV facelift features leaked ahead of launch

- The 2022 MG ZS EV will be launched in India on 7 March

- The updated model will be available in a single variant

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 7 March, 2022, the feature list of the MG ZS EV facelift has been leaked. An image shared on the web reveals that the 2022 ZS EV will be offered in a single variant known as Exclusive, unlike the current-gen model that is available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive.

According to the leaked image, the facelifted MG ZS EV will feature LED headlamps and DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, chrome door handles, rear spoiler, and turn indicators on the ORVMs. In terms of safety features, the model will receive six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, ESP, HDC, rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes, pedestrian warning system, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder for all five seats, blind-spot detection system, and hill launch assistant. The ZS EV facelift is expected to be offered in four colours, and you can read all about it here.

Inside, the new MG ZS EV facelift will come equipped with a seven-inch LCD instrument console, leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching, a 360-degree camera, a 10-.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, driving modes, KERS, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, driver arm-rest with storage function, electric parking brake, and a rear centre arm-rest with storage. The model will also get 75 connected car features, details of which are available here.

Internationally, the 2022 MG ZS EV was introduced with 51kWh and 72kWh battery packs, unlike the current-gen model that is propelled by a 44.5kWh battery pack. More details of the model will be revealed during the launch next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source