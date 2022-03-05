Speaking to racecar driver Natasha Puri: The CarWale Podcast

The CarWale Podcast celebrates Women’s Day by interviewing women who have excelled in the automotive field. In episode 2 for season 2, we talk to Natasha Puri, who is not just a lawyer, but also a racecar driver. Click on the link below to listen to the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast.

Women’s Day Special: Speaking To Racecar Driver And Lawyer: Natasha Puri | S2: Ep 2 | The CarWale Podcast

Natasha Puri: A brief introduction

Natasha won an All India Talent Hunt for women, which got her an entry into the 2019 edition of the JK Tyres National Racing Championship. In 2020, she was also shortlisted for the Formula Woman as well as the Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship 2020. Did you know that Natasha has also been behind the wheels of various Mercedes-Benz models where she was an expert driver for their Luxe Drive event series? To know more, click on the podcast link above.

Women in motorsport and more

In a candid interview with CarWale, Natasha tells us how she got into racecars, where exactly her life with four wheels began, and what inspired her to pull the trigger on motorsport even after the hurdles she faced. She further talks about women in motorsport, where do women stand in terms of national and international motorsport as well as what would make it more accessible to women who plan to join this field. Get all the details by clicking on the podcast link above.