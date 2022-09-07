CarWale
    Volkswagen offers service support for flood affected customers in Bengaluru

    Aditya Nadkarni

    436 Views
    - Volkswagen India is offering free RSA for customers impacted by floods in Bengaluru

    - Affected customers can contact Volkswagen RSA at 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced special service support for its customers affected by the flood-related situation in Bengaluru. The company will offer 24x7 free Road Side Assistance (RSA) to customers up to 30 September, 2022.

    According to Volkswagen, the special service support is aimed at helping customers resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience. Complimentary Road Side Assistance is underway for the affected cars which will be transported to the nearest dealership on a priority. 

    Volkswagen will also undertake a comprehensive service check of the vehicle to ensure flood-related damages are repaired at the right time. The carmaker has issued standardised repair guidelines across dealerships and is said to ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships. Affected customers in Bengaluru can contact Volkswagen RSA at 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155.

