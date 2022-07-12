CarWale
    Volkswagen monsoon campaign introduced

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    395 Views
    Volkswagen monsoon campaign introduced

    - The monsoon campaign service includes a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up

    – To be available across 120 service facilities up to 31 July, 2022

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the monsoon campaign, its annual car care service initiative for its customers across its 120 service facilities in India. Through this initiative, a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up will be conducted, that examines the vehicle for any existing or possible maintenance and repair services. Additionally, the brand will also roll out offers on its loyalty products like Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP), and select Value-Added Services (VAS).

    For customers of the Volkswagen Polo, the company has introduced a special offer on the essential two Service Value Package (SVP) as well as a body and paint value package. The brand has also extended its Road-side Assistance (RSA) portfolio for a period of up to five years. For the pre-owned car customers, Das WeltAuto is offering a complimentary one-year maintenance Service Value Pack (SVP) specific to Volkswagen brand vehicles, exclusively for this month.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The onset of the monsoon season brings its own challenges of tough driving conditions both for the driver and the vehicle itself. To ensure a hassle-free, smooth and safe driving journey, we, at Volkswagen India have introduced the monsoon campaign. As part of the campaign, a complimentary and thorough 40-point vehicle health check-up will keep the Volkswagen vehicle ready for any adventure while providing comfort, convenience, and peace of mind ownership experience to our customers.”

