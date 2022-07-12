Tata Nexon EV Prime introduced; gets regen modes and more features

- The Tata Nexon EV gets the Prime moniker

- The model gets a slew of additional features from the Max variant

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Prime, which is essentially an update of the standard version of the electric vehicle. The Prime moniker in the Nexon EV range gives the model additional features from the Nexon EV Max.

In terms of feature additions, the Tata Nexon EV Prime gets multiple regen modes, cruise control, smartwatch connectivity, and i-TPMS. These new features will also be rolled out for current Nexon EV owners via a software update. This update will be available at the brand’s service centres with effect from 25 July.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that produces 127bhp 245Nm of torque. The model is claimed to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Also on offer are two drive modes including Drive and Sport.