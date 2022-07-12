Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max prices hiked by up to Rs 60,000

- Tata Nexon EV Max gets dearer by Rs 60,000

- Standard Tata Nexon EV gets a price increase of up to Rs 20,000

Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced a price hike of up to 0.55 per cent across its passenger vehicle range. Starting with the EV range, the Indian carmaker has increased the ex-showroom prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max. Read on as we tell you the variant-wise new prices.

The Tata Nexon EV Max was launched in May 2022 with a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants with two charging options, all the variants get a uniform price rise of Rs 60,000. This is the first price hike levied on the Nexon EV Max bringing the starting price to Rs 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the standard Tata Nexon EV, the electric SUV is available in XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, and Dark Edition variants. While the price of the base XM variant has been increased by Rs 20,000, the XZ+, XZ+ Lux, and XZ+ Lux Dark are now dearer by Rs 10,000.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack which delivers 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The potent EV Max version is plonked with a bigger 40.5kWh battery and has an output of 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It is available with a 3.3kW standard and a 7.2kW fast charger. Click to know the real-world range of the Tata Nexon EV.