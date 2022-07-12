CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max prices hiked by up to Rs 60,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    89 Views
    Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max prices hiked by up to Rs 60,000

    - Tata Nexon EV Max gets dearer by Rs 60,000

    - Standard Tata Nexon EV gets a price increase of up to Rs 20,000

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced a price hike of up to 0.55 per cent across its passenger vehicle range. Starting with the EV range, the Indian carmaker has increased the ex-showroom prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max. Read on as we tell you the variant-wise new prices. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon EV Max was launched in May 2022 with a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants with two charging options, all the variants get a uniform price rise of Rs 60,000. This is the first price hike levied on the Nexon EV Max bringing the starting price to Rs 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Coming to the standard Tata Nexon EV, the electric SUV is available in XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, and Dark Edition variants. While the price of the base XM variant has been increased by Rs 20,000, the XZ+, XZ+ Lux, and XZ+ Lux Dark are now dearer by Rs 10,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack which delivers 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The potent EV Max version is plonked with a bigger 40.5kWh battery and has an output of 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It is available with a 3.3kW standard and a 7.2kW fast charger. Click to know the real-world range of the Tata Nexon EV.

     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Prime introduced; gets regen modes and more features

