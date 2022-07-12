CarWale
    Tata Motors manufactures over 1.29 lakh passenger vehicles in Q1 FY2023

    Jay Shah

    - Over 73,000 units of Nexon and Punch manufactured in Q1 FY2023

    - Prices of passenger vehicles hiked by 0.55 per cent 

    Tata Motors has listed its production figures for the previous quarter, April to June 2022. The Indian carmaker manufactured a total of 1,29,864 passenger vehicles in the said period. Simultaneously, Tata Motors retailed 1,30,125 cars in the same duration, which is a growth of 102 per cent as compared to the sales registered in Q1 FY2022. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    In further bifurcation, Tata built 41,997 units of its budget range, which includes Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. Meanwhile, 73,107 units of the Punch and Nexon were manufactured, collectively. And a total of 14,760 Tata Harrier and Tata Safari were produced in the last quarter. 

    The carmaker has also announced discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, and Tata Nexon this month. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange discounts and here are the model-wise offers. 

    Besides this, Tata Motors has also hiked the prices of its model range by 0.55 per cent. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the variant and models. The model-wise new prices will be known soon. 

