    2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teased ahead of unveiling

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,324 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teased ahead of unveiling

    - Pre-bookings of the new Maruti Grand Vitara have commenced

    - The model will be unveiled in India next week

    Maruti Suzuki has released the first teaser of the new Grand Vitara ahead of its world debut which will take place on 20 July. The model will be based on the same platform that underpins the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Logo

    As seen in the teaser, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a set of LED tail lights on either side, connected by an LED light bar on the boot lid. Below the latter will be the Grand Vitara lettering.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in two variants, and the signature Nexa Blue (Celestial) colour has been confirmed for the upcoming model that will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Logo

    Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara is likely to be available with the same 1.5-litre petrol engines paired with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems that will be offered with the Hyryder. More teasers and details are expected to surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

