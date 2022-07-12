Maruti Suzuki Nexa releases new teaser for Grand Vitara; Global debut on 20 July

- Teaser reveals fresh styling elements

- To be offered in both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has released a new teaser for the Grand Vitara ahead of its official unveiling on 20 July. It reveals some new styling elements in the upcoming model. Pre-bookings for the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV recently commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000 and it will be retailed through Nexa outlets.

As seen in the teaser, the silhouette highlights a sloping roofline with silver roof rails and a shark fin antenna. Further, the SUV will get five-spoke alloy wheels and bold wheel arches which highlights the SUV's character. For sportiness, the vehicle will also offer a dark roof option. As seen in the test mules, the fascia features a raised bonnet with an angular design and it gets a honeycomb mesh pattern on the grille which is complemented by split headlamps. As for the rear, the vehicle will get LED taillights, a sporty spoiler with high mount stop lamps, and chrome ‘Grand Vitara’ lettering on the boot lid.

The upcoming model will get premium leather upholstery. Further, the feature list will include a nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech.

Mechanically, the Grand Vitara will be available in both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options. The strong-hybrid version gets a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System), while the mild-hybrid version gets a 1.5-litre K-Series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology. Interestingly, the Suzuki engine also offers an all-wheel-drive option.