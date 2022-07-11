CarWale
    Top cars launched in India in June 2022

    Jay Shah

    Top cars launched in India in June 2022

    Kia EV6

    The EV6 marks Kia’s debut in the EV space in the country. Available at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV6 is available in RWD and AWD versions. The 77.4kWh battery pack feeds the dual electric motors that produce 223bhp and 350Nm torque in the former and 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque in the latter. The Kia EV6 comes to India via the CBU route and only 100 units are available in the country. Here’s our detailed driving review of the Kia EV6

    Volkswagen Virtus

    The Volkswagen Virtus is the second offering from the German carmaker. The mid-size sedan is available in four variants across six exterior shades. The engine options include 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. Both the powertrains can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes. Click here to read our driving impressions of the Volkswagen Virtus

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Expanding Mahindra’s SUV portfolio, the Indian carmaker launched the Scorpio-N last month at an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants. The test drives of the SUV are underway and the official bookings are slated to commence from 30 July. The prices of the automatic and 4x4 variants will be announced on 21 July. 

    Hyundai Venue

    The Hyundai Venue received its first mid-life update and is available at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). With the 2022 update, the Venue gets new features like a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, a powered driver seat, rear reclining seats, and an air purifier. The Hyundai Venue can be had in E, S, S+, SX, and SX(O) variants. Here, you can read our complete first-drive review of the 2022 Hyundai Venue

    BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition 

    BMW’s four-door performance sedan, the M340i received a special edition model in the form of the 50 Jahre M Edition. With a price tag of Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jahre is festooned with a gloss black front grille, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, and M-specific Sensatec/Alcantara upholstery. Tap here to know more about the M340i 50 Jahre M Edition. s

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    The second compact SUV receive a facelift last month was the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus trims, the Brezza now gets new features like a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charger. The new Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. 

