Hyundai Venue facelift: Variants explained

Hyundai India introduced the facelifted Venue in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the official website as well as at all authorised dealerships.

The Hyundai Venue facelift is available with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit mated to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a six-speed manual unit. Also on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is available in seven colours including Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Phantom Black, and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants including E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Venue.

Venue facelift E

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

Impact-sensing auto door unlock function

Dark chrome front grille

Halogen headlamps

Body-coloured bumpers and door handles

Front and rear skid plate

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Dual-tone black and beige interior theme

Fabric seats

Front power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering

Venue facelift S

ESC, BAS, VSM, HAC

Automatic headlamps

Highline TPMS

Foldable key

Rear defogger

Body-coloured ORVMs

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Multiple regional languages

Front and rear speakers

Front tweeters

Steering-mounted controls

Rear power windows

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Front arm-rest with storage function

Venue facelift S+/S(O)

Rear-view camera

LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Connecting LED tail lights

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

Parcel tray (1.0 and 1.5 trims only)

16-inch styled steel wheels (1.0 and 1.5 trims only)

Drive modes (DCT trim only)

Paddle shifters (DCT trim only)

Cruise control (1.0 trims only)

Venue facelift SX

Smart key

Adjustable rear seat head-rests

Two-step reclining rear seats

60:40 split rear seats

Electric sunroof

Push-button start-stop

Automatic climate control

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

Puddle lamps

Wireless charger

Cooled glove-box

Rear arm-rest with cup holders

Remote engine start (1.5 trim only)

16-inch diamond-cut wheels (1.5 trim only)

Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob (DCT only)

BlueLink connectivity (1.2 petrol trim only)

Ambient sounds of nature (1.2 petrol trim only)

Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google voice assistant (1.2 petrol trim only)

OTA updates (1.2 petrol trim only)

Venue facelift SX(O)

Side and curtain airbags

Chrome door handles

Leather + fabric seats

Ambient lighting

Air purifier