    Hyundai Venue facelift: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai India introduced the facelifted Venue in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the official website as well as at all authorised dealerships.

    The Hyundai Venue facelift is available with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit mated to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a six-speed manual unit. Also on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue is available in seven colours including Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Phantom Black, and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants including E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Venue.

    Venue facelift E

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock function

    Dark chrome front grille

    Halogen headlamps

    Body-coloured bumpers and door handles

    Front and rear skid plate

    15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Dual-tone black and beige interior theme

    Fabric seats

    Front power windows

    Manual AC

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Venue facelift S

    ESC, BAS, VSM, HAC

    Automatic headlamps

    Highline TPMS

    Foldable key

    Rear defogger

    Body-coloured ORVMs

    Roof rails

    Shark-fin antenna

    Fully-digital instrument cluster

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Multiple regional languages

    Front and rear speakers

    Front tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Rear power windows

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    Rear AC vents

    Front arm-rest with storage function

    Venue facelift S+/S(O)

    Rear-view camera

    LED projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Connecting LED tail lights

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Parcel tray (1.0 and 1.5 trims only)

    16-inch styled steel wheels (1.0 and 1.5 trims only)

    Drive modes (DCT trim only)

    Paddle shifters (DCT trim only)

    Cruise control (1.0 trims only)

    Venue facelift SX

    Smart key

    Adjustable rear seat head-rests

    Two-step reclining rear seats

    60:40 split rear seats

    Electric sunroof

    Push-button start-stop

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Puddle lamps

    Wireless charger

    Cooled glove-box

    Rear arm-rest with cup holders

    Remote engine start (1.5 trim only)

    16-inch diamond-cut wheels (1.5 trim only)

    Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob (DCT only)

    BlueLink connectivity (1.2 petrol trim only)

    Ambient sounds of nature (1.2 petrol trim only)

    Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google voice assistant (1.2 petrol trim only)

    OTA updates (1.2 petrol trim only)

    Venue facelift SX(O)

    Side and curtain airbags

    Chrome door handles

    Leather + fabric seats

    Ambient lighting

    Air purifier

