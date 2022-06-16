Hyundai Venue facelift: Variants explained

Hyundai India introduced the facelifted Venue in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the official website as well as at all authorised dealerships.
The Hyundai Venue facelift is available with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit mated to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a six-speed manual unit. Also on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue is available in seven colours including Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Phantom Black, and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants including E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Venue.
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Impact-sensing auto door unlock function
Dark chrome front grille
Halogen headlamps
Body-coloured bumpers and door handles
Front and rear skid plate
15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Dual-tone black and beige interior theme
Fabric seats
Front power windows
Manual AC
Tilt-adjustable steering
Venue facelift S
ESC, BAS, VSM, HAC
Automatic headlamps
Highline TPMS
Foldable key
Rear defogger
Body-coloured ORVMs
Roof rails
Shark-fin antenna
Fully-digital instrument cluster
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Multiple regional languages
Front and rear speakers
Front tweeters
Steering-mounted controls
Rear power windows
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
Rear AC vents
Front arm-rest with storage function
Venue facelift S+/S(O)
Rear-view camera
LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Connecting LED tail lights
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat
Parcel tray (1.0 and 1.5 trims only)
16-inch styled steel wheels (1.0 and 1.5 trims only)
Drive modes (DCT trim only)
Paddle shifters (DCT trim only)
Cruise control (1.0 trims only)
Venue facelift SX
Smart key
Adjustable rear seat head-rests
Two-step reclining rear seats
60:40 split rear seats
Electric sunroof
Push-button start-stop
Automatic climate control
Electrically-foldable ORVMs
Puddle lamps
Wireless charger
Cooled glove-box
Rear arm-rest with cup holders
Remote engine start (1.5 trim only)
16-inch diamond-cut wheels (1.5 trim only)
Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob (DCT only)
BlueLink connectivity (1.2 petrol trim only)
Ambient sounds of nature (1.2 petrol trim only)
Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google voice assistant (1.2 petrol trim only)
OTA updates (1.2 petrol trim only)
Venue facelift SX(O)
Side and curtain airbags
Chrome door handles
Leather + fabric seats
Ambient lighting
Air purifier