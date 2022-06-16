CarWale
    K J Somaiya’s Orion Racing India introduces Lemnos electric race car

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Orion Racing India, a student formula racing team of K J Somaiya College of Engineering, has showcased a Formula race car-inspired electric race car, the Lemnos, which in Greek mythology denotes the city of technology. The team will introduce the Lemnos at Formula Student Electric 2022 in Germany. That said, this formula-style electric race car was developed under the mentorship of Godrej & Boyce.

    Orion Racing India team will make its debut at Formula Student Australia 2022 at RedBull F1 Racetrack in Australia in July 2022 and Formula Student Germany 2022 at Germany’s popular Hockenheimring F1 circuit in August this year. It is worth mentioning that Orion Racing India will be the only Indian formula student team participating in these two known competitions.

    To develop this Formula-inspired electric race car, various divisions of Godrej & Boyce assisted the team of K J Somaiya College of Engineering students. For instance, Godrej Aerospace helped Orion Racing India to build bodywork and aerodynamic elements made of lightweight materials.

    The Lemnos uses Emrax 228 MV electric motor producing 134bhp and is controlled by the digital servo amplifier UNITEK Bamocar D3-700. As claimed, it provides a maximum of 4,600rpm and can achieve 90kmph during an acceleration event. What’s more? Orion Racing India intends to introduce a driverless Formula-inspired race car by 2024.

    Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shubha Pandit, Principal, K J Somaiya College of Engineering, said, “We have always encouraged our students and believed in them. We are proud of Team Orion Racing India for representing India on a global stage, and we wish them success in their pursuit of victory. We are also grateful to Godrej & Boyce, for mentoring and empowering our students with the resources to build an electric formula racing car of their dreams.”

