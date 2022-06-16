CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW X3 and 7 Series prices hiked; select variants discontinued

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    290 Views
    BMW X3 and 7 Series prices hiked; select variants discontinued

    - BMW rejigs the 7 Series line-up

    - The M2 Competition has been discontinued

    BMW has discreetly rejigged its offerings in India with changes to the 7 Series and M range of performance models. The carmaker has also hiked the prices of its flagship sedan as well as the X3 SUV.

    Coming to the BMW 7 Series, the carmaker has removed the 745Le xDrive from the sedan’s line-up. The brand has also increased the prices for the other two variants, including 740 Li M Sport edition and 740 Li M Sport edition individual, by Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 4.60 lakh, respectively.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the BMW X3, the prices of the xDrive 30i M Sport variant have witnessed a hike of Rs 40,000, making it the only model in this product range to receive a price increase. Meanwhile, the company has also discontinued the M2 Competition. Last month, BMW launched the all-electric i4 sedan in India, details of which are available here.

    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.42 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    K J Somaiya’s Orion Racing India introduces Lemnos electric race car
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia spotted with a smaller eight-inch infotainment system

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 7 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2281 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Sedan Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 7 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.71 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.65 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.71 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.75 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.61 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.73 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.73 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.57 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2281 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X3 and 7 Series prices hiked; select variants discontinued