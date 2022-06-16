BMW X3 and 7 Series prices hiked; select variants discontinued

- BMW rejigs the 7 Series line-up

- The M2 Competition has been discontinued

BMW has discreetly rejigged its offerings in India with changes to the 7 Series and M range of performance models. The carmaker has also hiked the prices of its flagship sedan as well as the X3 SUV.

Coming to the BMW 7 Series, the carmaker has removed the 745Le xDrive from the sedan’s line-up. The brand has also increased the prices for the other two variants, including 740 Li M Sport edition and 740 Li M Sport edition individual, by Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 4.60 lakh, respectively.

Coming to the BMW X3, the prices of the xDrive 30i M Sport variant have witnessed a hike of Rs 40,000, making it the only model in this product range to receive a price increase. Meanwhile, the company has also discontinued the M2 Competition. Last month, BMW launched the all-electric i4 sedan in India, details of which are available here.