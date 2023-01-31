2023 Hyundai Venue details leaked; features rejigged

- 1.5-litre diesel engine to get increased power

- Likely to be launched soon

Hyundai India is all set to introduce the 2023 Venue. Unlike the facelift which was launched in June 2022, this will be limited to a model-year update for the SUV that will include a feature rejig along with a tweaked diesel powertrain.

As per a leaked document that has surfaced on the internet, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be re-tuned to produce an increased output of 113bhp (14bhp more) and will be offered in three variants – S+, SX, and SX (O). The motor will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

With the 2023 update, certain features which were available in the lower S trim of the diesel trim are now offered only from the higher SX variant. These include LED projector headlamps, cornering lamps, LED DRLs, and side airbags. Further, features like reclining rear seats and a rear armrest with cupholders are now only limited to the top-spec SX (O) variant.

As for the petrol variants, the side airbags are likely to be introduced from the mid, S (O) variant. Mechanically, the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants remain unchanged and produce 82bhp and 118bhp, respectively.

The 2023 Venue is likely to be introduced in the coming weeks with a slight bump in the ex-showroom prices of select variants.

