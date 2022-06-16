2022 Hyundai Venue launched – All you need to know

- Available in two petrol and one diesel engine option

- Offers over 60 Bluelink features

Hyundai India has launched the 2022 Venue at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The Venue compact SUV is available in multiple variant options, such as E, S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and S+. Further, the new Venue is available in seven monotone colour options and one dual-tone colour option. The monotone colour options include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red. The dual-tone option is available in Fiery Red with a black roof.

Read below to learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Venue.

Exterior

The 2022 Venue is based on Hyundai’s global design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The fascia is highlighted by a dark chrome grille which is flanked by skid plates to highlight the SUV character. Further, it gets bold character lines on the hood which is complemented by LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and positioning lamps. The updated model rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The connecting LED taillights give it a wider look. Additionally, the vertically placed reflectors on the dual-tone bumper give it a tall stance.

In terms of dimensions, the updated Hyundai Venue measures 3,995mm in length, 1,770mm in width, and 1,617mm in height (with roof rack). The wheelbase stands at 2,500mm. The vehicle is available with the widest range of 47 accessories, across three accessory packs – the Basic pack, the Advance pack and the Supreme pack.

Interior

The newly launched Venue facelift gets premium two-tone black and Greige seat upholstery. The vehicle gets leatherette material wrapped around the steering wheel and gear knob. Further, the vehicle gets paddle shifters, front centre armrest with storage, auto healthy air purifier and a smart electric sunroof.

The vehicle gets several first-in-segment features such as a two-step rear reclining seat, four-way adjustable electric driver seat, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, Type-C front and rear USB charger, multiple regional languages (10 regional + two international), over-the-air software update, and embedded voice commands. Moreover, the 2022 Hyundai Venue offers over 60 Bluelink features including over-the-air software updates.

Engine

The newly launched Hyundai Venue is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre MPi engine option is available in E, S, S(O), and SX variants.

The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available with six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options. The turbo engine option is available in S(O) iMT/DCT, and SX(O) iMT/DCT variant options.

On the other hand, the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission. The diesel version is available in S+, SX, and SX(O) variants.

Safety

The safety feature list in the 2022 Hyundai Venue includes six airbags, automatic headlamps, cornering lamps, parking assist rear camera with dynamic guidelines, Vehicle Stability Management, TPMS (Highline), Hill Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and ESC.