CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Venue top four drive reviews on CarWale

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    486 Views
    Hyundai Venue top four drive reviews on CarWale

    The Hyundai Venue facelift has been launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh. Just before the launch, we decided to revisit our most popular Hyundai Venue drive stories and have put together a list of our top four drive stories, since 2019, with the compact SUV. It was launched in India on 21 May 2019 and at that time it was priced in the range of Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 10.80 lakh with 13 variants across three engines and two gearbox options.

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Left Front Three Quarter

    First drive review

    In our first ever encounter with the Venue we drove the then first in segment 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol SX variant manual. Here we found that it ticked all the right boxes in terms of features, ride quality and punch from the engine. On the flip side, it could have done with more shoulder room at the rear. 

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Right Front Three Quarter

    Long term review

    Just a short while after the drive, a diesel-powered Venue joined our long-term fleet and in those eight months, we did quite a bit with the car even in the face of a pandemic.During that time it did the city-run, and highway run and even proved to be a valuable support car for our photo and video shoots. At the end of our stint, we had managed to put 11616km on the clock, the likes of which included story number five in this list. 

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Left Rear Three Quarter

    iMT

    The Hyundai Venue was the first car in the country to introduce a clutch-less manual. This was an alternative approach to the automated manual and saw the car get a manual transmission but with an automated clutch. During our drive experience, we discovered that you got all the benefits of a manual but without any of the extra struggles associated with having a third pedal in the car.     

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Right Front Three Quarter

    Road test

    This was our most comprehensive review of the Venue since it was launched and here we got our hands on the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel that was eventually replaced by a 1.5-litre engine that now powers the entire Hyundai diesel family right from the i20 to the Alcazar three-row SUV. Here too we were impressed with the feature list and driving experience that the Venue offered.   

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Left Rear Three Quarter

    Great India drive 2019

    While we may call this a top 4 list, we can’t forget our most epic adventure with the Venue. At the 2019 Great India drive, we took the then brand new Venue from the Statue of Unity in Gujarat to the dusty shores of Jaisalmer. En route, we took in all the sights, sounds and a lot of food. In the end, the Venue diesel gave us 16.9kmpl consistently over the 3000km trip. 

    Photography: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Image
    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Hyundai Venue launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue [2019-2022] Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6641 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6641 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue top four drive reviews on CarWale