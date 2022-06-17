CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 gets a new design for alloy wheels

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra XUV300 gets a new design for alloy wheels

    -Available only with the W8 (O) trim level 

    -The first update since the car was launched in 2019

    -Updated alloy wheel design 

    The Mahindra XUV300 has got an update in the form of a new design for the alloy wheels. It’s available only in the top-spec W8 (O) version and sees the compact SUV move from a fan-like pattern to a multi-spoke five-prong design. This is the first major cosmetic update for the XUV300 since it was launched in 2019. All versions of the Mahindra XUV300 get 205/65 R16 wheels with the lower spec ones getting steel wheels with covers while alloys are offered on the W8 and W8 (O) variants.   

    XUV300 1.2 Sportz 

    The specs for the XUV300 Sportz were leaked recently and along the lines of what we saw at the 2020 Expo which is a turbo petrol engine with 128bhp on the tap. This will be offered in the W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) variants. We expect this alloy wheel design to be offered on the Sportz variant also when it is launched. 

    Mahindra XUV300 rivals

    The Mahindra XUV300 is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser

