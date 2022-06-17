CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 gets updated infotainment system in South Africa

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,796 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 gets updated infotainment system in South Africa

    -Nine-inch display 

    -Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Updated infotainment system 

    The Mahindra XUV300 was updated recently to include a new nine-inch display for the touchscreen infotainment system. This has made its debut in the South African market and is expected to find its way to the Indian market soon. The current XUV300 in India has a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    The system has been updated to include wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but also includes all the functions that the current system offers. Mahindra says it offers a resolution of 1024*600 and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad CPU. Both seem like impressive numbers but we will wait to use them in the real world before giving you our word on it. 

    New alloy wheels 

    The Mahindra XUV300 also gets the new design for the alloy wheels that debuted in India recently. This is being offered as an optional extra along with the older design that’s been around since the car was launched in 2019.

    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
