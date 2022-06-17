2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: What else can you buy?

The 2022 Hyundai Venue has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh and going all the way to Rs 12.32 lakh. This is an increase of Rs 24,000 over the outgoing model and sees this mid-life get some new exterior cosmetic bits and an updated feature. The mechanicals remain unchanged with two petrol engines, one diesel engine and four gearbox options.

The Venue is Hyundai’s fighter in one of India’s most competitive segments that currently has the biggest demand for vehicles. It is also the segment with the largest number of players giving this Venue facelift quite a challenge.

The updated Venue on the outside gets a new grille, tail lamp design and a new design for the alloy wheels. Inside, Hyundai has added a new digital instrument cluster, updated infotainment system, power driver’s seat, air purifier, four-spoke steering wheel and two-step reclining rear seat.

There’s no change in the powertrain options. The basic petrol engine is the 1.2 MPi with a five-speed manual while the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol can be had with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The diesel engine on offer is the 1.5-litre unit that’s only available with a six-speed manual.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is the Hyundai Venue’s sister car. It has similar features, powertrain options and dimensions. There’s a Rs 50,000-70,000 difference between the two cars variant-for-variant but the Sonet has the advantage of also offering a diesel automatic. The Venue’s updated feature list is also indicative of what should arrive in the updated Kia Sonet sometime in early 2023.

Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Brezza will undergo its most major update since its launch in 2016. This will be a new generation of the compact SUV and it will get features like cruise control, an updated infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and HUD. These are updates that debuted on the 2022 Maruti Baleno. On the outside, it gets a new face, tail lamps and 16-inch wheels of which the latter is expected to be standard across the range.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

While the Brezza is due for a major update and we also know what this update will entail, there’s still no word on an update for the Urban Cruiser. In its current form, the Urban Cruiser offers climate control, leather seats, colour MID, a touchscreen infotainment system with a seven-inch display, rear AC vents and split-folding rear seats. It’s down on features and powertrain options as compared to the Venue but has the backing of the Toyota sales and service network.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger in its 2022 guise has been updated with features like cruise control, wireless charging, air filter and seats with sporty red stitching. In addition, you also get a digital instrument cluster, cooled glovebox and a dashboard that has been given red accents. It is available with two petrol engines. A 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol that’s mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The more powerful option is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan’s Magnite is Kiger’s sister car and is offered with the same engine and gearbox options. Even their feature list is now on par with each other. The Magnite has a digital instrument cluster, TPMS, wireless charging, touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents and split-folding rear seats. It has been around since late 2020 and is due for an update later this year.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is one of few other cars in the crowded segment of both SUVs, hatchbacks and compact sedans to offer diesel power which is a 1.5-litre unit that produces 98bhp/200Nm and can only be had with a six-speed manual. The petrol engine on offer is a Honda 1.2-litre unit that produces 89bhp/110Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual. The WR-V’s feature list fulfils all the basic requirements like climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and connected car technology.

Tata Nexon

Where the Hyundai Venue has a diverse powertrain option, the Tata Nexon has the distinction of having an electric version of itself. It is, however, priced much higher and has multiple range options. The standard Nexon can be had with either turbo petrol or turbo-diesel both of which get a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual. Its feature list includes climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology and cruise control.