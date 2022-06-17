New Hyundai Venue gathers 15,000 bookings

- Offered in five variants, six mono-tone and one dual-tone exterior shade

- Available in three engine and four gearbox options

Earlier this week, Hyundai India launched the new Venue at a starting price of Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the new Venue commenced on 3 June and now the carmaker has confirmed that the new compact SUV has accumulated 15,000 bookings.

Hyundai India has stated that 36 per cent of the bookings received were from first-time car buyers. While the variant-wise bookings have not been divulged by the carmaker, these 15,000 bookings have been gathered in just two weeks.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Feature highlights

The Hyundai Venue is equipped with new features like a digital instrument cluster, a D-cut steering wheel, two-step reclining rear seats, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant in 10 regional languages. The Venue is available in five variants and you can know the variant-wise features here.

Engine and gearbox details

The new Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor with an iMT and DCT unit, and lastly a 1.5-litre diesel derivative that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It is to be noted that only the turbo-petrol version is equipped with drive modes and paddle shifters.