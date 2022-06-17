CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Venue gathers 15,000 bookings

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    951 Views
    New Hyundai Venue gathers 15,000 bookings

    - Offered in five variants, six mono-tone and one dual-tone exterior shade

    - Available in three engine and four gearbox options

    Earlier this week, Hyundai India launched the new Venue at a starting price of Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the new Venue commenced on 3 June and now the carmaker has confirmed that the new compact SUV has accumulated 15,000 bookings. 

    Left Side View

    Hyundai India has stated that 36 per cent of the bookings received were from first-time car buyers. While the variant-wise bookings have not been divulged by the carmaker, these 15,000 bookings have been gathered in just two weeks. 

    2022 Hyundai Venue: Feature highlights

    Dashboard

    The Hyundai Venue is equipped with new features like a digital instrument cluster, a D-cut steering wheel, two-step reclining rear seats, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant in 10 regional languages. The Venue is available in five variants and you can know the variant-wise features here. 

    Engine and gearbox details

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The new Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor with an iMT and DCT unit, and lastly a 1.5-litre diesel derivative that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It is to be noted that only the turbo-petrol version is equipped with drive modes and paddle shifters. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: What else can you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Venue gathers 15,000 bookings