Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in December 2022

Back in December 2022, Hyundai was outsold by Tata Motors by 1,214 units, thereby securing the third rank in terms of cumulative sales. Hyundai sold 38,831 units in December 2022 as against 32,312 unit sales in the previous year, thereby registering a growth of 20.2 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country in December 2022.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta continues to be a significant contributor to the company’s sales in India. Last month, the company sold 10,205 units as against 7,609 units sold in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 34 per cent.

In other news, the Creta was recently spied testing in the country. It is believed that this could be a CNG version and you can learn more about it here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios was the second bestseller for the company in India. The hatchback registered a growth of 36 per cent with 8,340 unit sales in December 2022 as against 6,151 unit sales in the same period in the previous year.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue missed the second place by just 55 units! The company sold 8,285 units of the compact SUV last month as against 10,360 units sold in the previous year, thereby registering a drop of 20 per cent. Read here to learn more about the real-world fuel efficiency figures for the 1.0-litre petrol automatic version.

Data Source - AP