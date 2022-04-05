Top 5 compact SUVs sold in India in March 2022

The compact SUV segment is one of the strongest contributors to the overall car sales in the country. With the gradual relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, car sales have grown significantly in India. Following are the top-five bestselling compact SUVs in the country –

Tata Nexon

Over the last few months, the Tata Nexon has been an undisputed leader in the compact SUV segment. And it has emerged as the bestselling model in its segment yet again with 14,315 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 8,683 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 65 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the second highest-selling model in the compact SUV segment in March 2022. The Vitara Brezza sales grew by 10 per cent last month with 12,439 unit sales as compared to 11,274 unit sales in March 2021. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is also the sixth bestselling model in the country.

Tata Punch

Tata’s newest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV is the third bestselling model in this segment with 10,526 unit sales. Interestingly, in terms of sales across segments, the Punch has been outsold by the Hyundai Creta by just six units.

Hyundai Venue

Sales of the Hyundai Venue have dropped by 14 per cent in March 2022. Despite the drop, the Venue emerges as the fourth bestselling model in the country. The Venue compact SUV registered 9,220 unit sales last month as compared to 10,722 unit sales in March 2021.

Mahindra Bolero

Back in February, the Mahindra Bolero held the second rank in this segment. However, the sales for the Bolero dropped by 22 per cent thereby claiming the fifth rank in the country last month. The company sold 6,924 units of the Bolero in March 2022 as compared to 8,905 units sold in March 2021.