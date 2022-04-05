CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top 5 compact SUVs sold in India in March 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    184 Views
    Top 5 compact SUVs sold in India in March 2022

    The compact SUV segment is one of the strongest contributors to the overall car sales in the country. With the gradual relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, car sales have grown significantly in India. Following are the top-five bestselling compact SUVs in the country – 

    Tata Nexon

    Front View

    Over the last few months, the Tata Nexon has been an undisputed leader in the compact SUV segment. And it has emerged as the bestselling model in its segment yet again with 14,315 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 8,683 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 65 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the second highest-selling model in the compact SUV segment in March 2022. The Vitara Brezza sales grew by 10 per cent last month with 12,439 unit sales as compared to 11,274 unit sales in March 2021. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is also the sixth bestselling model in the country.

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s newest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV is the third bestselling model in this segment with 10,526 unit sales. Interestingly, in terms of sales across segments, the Punch has been outsold by the Hyundai Creta by just six units. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Sales of the Hyundai Venue have dropped by 14 per cent in March 2022. Despite the drop, the Venue emerges as the fourth bestselling model in the country. The Venue compact SUV registered 9,220 unit sales last month as compared to 10,722 unit sales in March 2021.

    Mahindra Bolero

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Back in February, the Mahindra Bolero held the second rank in this segment. However, the sales for the Bolero dropped by 22 per cent thereby claiming the fifth rank in the country last month. The company sold 6,924 units of the Bolero in March 2022 as compared to 8,905 units sold in March 2021.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched in India on 21 April

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 compact SUVs sold in India in March 2022