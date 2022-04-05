CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched in India on 21 April

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched in India on 21 April

    - Likely to get a new six-speed automatic transmission 

    - To continue with the 1.5-litre petrol powertrain

    After numerous spy pictures and rumours, it can now be said that Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India on 21 April. The three-row MPV is the flagship offering from the carmaker and will receive its first update since its launch in August 2019. 

    Based on the spy pictures, it can be said that the XL6 facelift will sport upsized wheel size with a new design for the alloy wheels. Besides that, the front grille could also be revised and will be similar to the one seen on the recently launched Baleno hatchback. The changes on the inside are not yet known. However, the MPV could feature new features and new upholstery. More details are likely to be known closer to the launch date. 

    Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine. The gearbox options are to include a five-speed manual gearbox and a new six-speed automatic transmission that will replace the current four-speed torque converter unit. When launched, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go up against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo

