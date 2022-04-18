New Maruti Suzuki XL6 exterior design teased

- Bookings open for Rs 11,000

- To be launched this week on 21 April

Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki XL6, the carmaker has released a new teaser video of the upcoming MPV. The video details the front exterior styling of the refreshed MPV.

In terms of styling, the front fascia of the XL6 will be revised to look more prominent with the tweaked chrome stripe across the front grille. An additional chrome embellishment has also been added around the grille that gives the MPV a premium look. Besides this, the XL6 will get bigger dual-tone alloy wheels and a slightly revised boot lid.

Inside, while the overall dashboard layout is likely to be carried over from the existing model, the MPV will have an updated infotainment system. Meanwhile, the highlight will be a 360-degree camera that is expected to be offered in the top-spec trims. To know more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with mild-hybrid technology. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. We also expect to see a bump in power figures, which will be known closer to launch.