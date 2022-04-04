CarWale
    New car launches and unveils in India in April 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,638 Views
    New car launches and unveils in India in April 2022

    Automobile manufacturers have lined up a slew of launches with the arrival of the new month. These launches vary based on the segment as well as the body style. Read below to find out the list of upcoming cars in April this year.

    Honda City Hybrid - 14 April

    Last week, Honda Cars India announced its plans to launch the City Hybrid in the country on 14 April, 2022. Also known as the City e:HEV, the model will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, NA Atkinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The petrol motor will produce 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while the combined output will stand at 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. To know more about the new City Hybrid, click here.

    Tata electric SUV concept - 6 April

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors teased a new electric SUV concept that is scheduled to be unveiled on 6 April, 2022. Not much is known about the car or its powertrain, but a teaser video shared by the brand did reveal a few details, details of which are available here.

    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 - End of April

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the updated XL6 in the country later this month, although a date has not been fixed yet. The model is expected to receive subtle cosmetic updates all around, while feature additions cannot be ruled out at the moment either. The 2022 XL6 has already been spotted at a local dealership, and you can read all about it here.

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo - TBA                                   

    Although Skoda Auto India has not revealed the launch timeline of the Kushaq Monte Carlo, the model has already been spotted completely undisguised, in its production-ready avatar. The Monte Carlo version of the Kushaq will get changes to the exterior design as well as feature and cosmetic updates over the regular variants. To know more about the Kushaq Monte Carlo variant, click here.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
