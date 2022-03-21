Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition spied; launch soon?

- To get cosmetic highlights inside out

Skoda Auto India introduced the Kushaq mid-size SUV in India in June 2021. Since then, the Kushaq has been a momentous model for the carmaker, boosting monthly sales by a significant margin. Now, what appears to be a special Monte Carlo edition of the SUV has been spied in its production-ready form. Let us know what the Monte Carlo edition gets over the standard versions.

On the outside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo, as seen in the pictures, could be offered in Candy White and Tornado Red exterior shades. The highlights of this special version are the gloss black elements like the front grille, ORVMs, roof rails, window frame, and the new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheel with a swirl-type pattern. The badges on the front fender also sport the ‘Monte Carlo’ lettering with the existing ‘Skoda’ branding.

Inside, the dashboard along with the seat upholstery has been accentuated with red inserts. The gloss red across the dashboard, door handles, and the centre console looks sporty. While the exact feature list of the Monte Carlo is not yet known, we expect it to benefit from the recently-launched Skoda Slavia’s digital instrument cluster. Besides this, since it will be based on the top-spec Style variant, it is expected to be loaded with features like front ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, a reverse parking camera, six airbags, and more. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

It is not yet known if this special edition will be offered with the 1.0-litre TSI or 1.5-litre TSI guise. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo could demand a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 over the top-spec variants.

